KKR Co-owner Shah Rukh involved in heated debate with PBKS Co-owner Ness Wadia at BCCI meeting: Reports

SRK was reportedly embroiled in a fervent dispute with Ness Wadia, the co-owner of the Punjab Kings, during the meeting to decide IPL 2025 Retention and Auction rules. It is understood that Shah Rukh advocated for player retentions, whereas Wadia was believed to oppose an excessive number of retentions.

The Indian Premier League's retention ahead of the next campaign has been a contentious topic in recent days. In the recent meeting between franchise owners and Indian Cricket Board officials on July 31, the talks and conversations about the topic turned into a major controversy. While many other things were on the agenda, like the impact player rule and salary caps, it was primarily the retentions that got the flood flowing.

According to Cricbuzz reports, it has come to light that most of the IPL franchises are against the idea of having the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2025, which in turn would mean that a team would be able to retain a small number of players this time. To remind you, in December, we are about to have the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the one who voiced against the idea of a mega auction was Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia felt that there was no need to have a plethora of retentions every year in the IPL. However, it has been reported by Cricbuzz that the two went toe-to-toe and engaged in a heated verbal argument over the rule during the meetings at the BCCI headquarters, located at the Cricket Centre in Churchgate, Mumbai.

Should the BCCI opt to forgo the mega auction?

It's noteworthy to mention that while the franchise owners have argued over abolishing the rule, ultimately it's the Indian Cricket Board's rule. If the BCCI feels that a mega auction needs to take place, they will do so going forward in December. This clearly means that instead of having the mega-auction every year, one can witness the mini-auction every year.

The resolution regarding the mega auction—whether to proceed with it or not—will directly influence the number of player retentions. Should the BCCI opt to forgo the mega auction, the necessity for retentions may be entirely averted.

