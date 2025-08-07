Rising Star Dazzles With Superb Ton In DPL 2025, Fuels IPL 2026 Chances [WATCH]

He also scored a valiant 84 in the first match of the season.
With the rise in franchise leagues all over the country, young stars are getting various platforms to showcase their skills on. One such league is the Delhi Premier League (DPL). It hasn’t been even a week since the tournament started, but it is already giving us blockbuster performances. In the latest blockbuster, Ayush Doseja has slammed a tremendous century for the West Delhi Lions in their match against the Purani Delhi 6 in DPL 2025. Though his team ended up on the losing side, his innings is being highly appreciated for the clean stroke play.
West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana won the toss and chose to field first. Purani Delhi 6 could gather a competitive 186 in their 20 overs. Samarth Seth top scored with a valiant fifty, and anchored most of the innings. Shubham Dubey was the most successful bowler with two wickets in his quota of four overs. However, the Lions were reduced for 13/2 in no time. But Ayush Doseja took the onus upon himself to score a blistering ton. He ended with 101 runs off just 54 deliveries. Unfortunately for the chasers, they fell short by 15 runs as none of the batters apart from Doseja could cross the 20-run mark.
Watch the video, where we can see Ayush Doseja take the bowlers to the cleaners in order to bring his stupendous century off just 54 deliveries.
The young turk has been in incredible form in the season. Though the innings of 101 is his most recent heroic, he has also scored a blistering 84 in the first match of the season. His knock of 84 came in a run-chase, when the West Delhi Lions were chasing a total in excess of 200. Walking in at three, he hit 10 boundaries and two maximums to play a huge role in taking his team over the line. Krish Yadav and captain Nitish Rana’s cameo also helped in the Lions getting to the target in 17.3 overs. They started their campaign on a positive note.
The Lions are now slotted at the second spot of the points table (as on August 7), with two victories in three matches. Their most recent match against the Purani Delhi 6 was the only instance when they lost. They are slated to play their next fixture against the East Delhi Riders on August 10. The DPL 2025 will be played in a round-robin format. The top-four teams will qualify for the playoffs at the end of the group stage.
These performances might earn Doseja an IPL contract. With the trade windows for the coveted silverware truly underway, it might be a possibility for the left-handed batter. Moreover, some of the franchises who need a top-order batter might have their eyes on the domestic leagues going around. This will help the players in leagues like the DPL, which is a great platform for youngsters. Players like Nitish Rana might keep a watch on the youngster from close quarters. Let’s not forget that Doseja is playing under Nitish Rana under the DPL.
