Six franchises keen to do away with IPL mega auctions: Reports

The Indian Express reports states that some of the top franchises have informed the BCCI that they are not keen on losing their key talents at this stage, especially after investing in them over the last three years.

The meetings with the IPL franchise owners were called to openly discuss the modalities and number of retentions by each team ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. Interestingly, the conversations in the meetings turned into an ongoing debate on the same subject and the future of the mega auctions.

Notably, following a heated exchange and verbal talks between some of the IPL owners in the meeting hall on the fourth floor of the BCCI headquarters at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, the Indian Cricket Board said that they will be communicating their final decision to the franchise in the next couple of days as they seek the time to ponder over the franchise's demands ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction set to take place in December.

Meanwhile, according to Indian Express, it has been reported that a plethora of the owners and chief advocates, including the likes of KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and SRH's owner Kavya Maran, are incidentally the two finalists of the IPL 2024. According to Cricbuzz, it was also reported that KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was engaged in a heated conversation with PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia over the number of retentions during the meeting hall.

The top franchise had told BCCI not to have the mega auction this time. Having a mini-auction instead of the mega-auction was the view of the majority of the IPL team owners, who met with the top brass of the BCCI and IPL Governing Council members on Wednesday evening. It has been reported that KKR, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, SRH, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans are pushing for the mega auctions to be postponed. In the case where the BCCI goes for a player auction, franchises and team owners fear that all the investment they put in those talents will not yield any returns.