Watch: Promising England off-spinning talent nails 120kph yorkers in the death to win match in The Hundred

Dan Mousley took three wickets for just three runs in final 10 deliveries to help Birmingham Phoenix to victory

The Birmingham Phoenix star all-rounder Dan Mousley went on to put up a stellar show in the death overs against the Trent Rockets in the Men's Hundred Tournament 2024 on July 31 and helped his side get the win. In a chase of 139 for wins in 100 balls, the Trent Rockets had a stunning start with Alex Hales hammering 38 runs while Joe Root made 33 runs to boost their top-order of the game.

By the time 90 balls had been bowled in the game, the Trent Rockets firmly looked in the dominant spot with another 10 runs needed from just balls with five wickets in hand, which showcases that the Rockets will edge over Phoenix. However, at that moment, the Phoenix skipper, Moeen Ali, tossed the balls to off-spinner Dan Mousley. The part-timer Mousley is not a definition of a reliable or regular bowler at the back end of the innings. But Moeen Ali's options were limited to himself, and pacer Sean Abbott, who had gone for 35 runs from just 15 balls, was forced to not call him again in the death overs.

Following the same, the off-spinner stepped up and came around the wicket. Six off the last ball would still help the Rockets tie the game against them, but Mousley fired one in at Luke Wood's pads, denying the batters even a single run. In one of the most incredible death bowling spells, perhaps ever, he had taken 3-3 in just 10 balls, finishing 3-19 in the 15 balls in the match to help his side win the game.

Dan Mousley snatched the win from the jaws of defeat for Birmingham Phoenix against the Trent Rockets

English bowler Dan Mousley snatched the win from the jaws of defeat for Birmingham Phoenix against the Trent Rockets in the Hundred with a stunning final 10 balls. The home team just needed 10 runs from the last 10 balls in pursuit of Birmingham's 138-6, but spinner Mousley bowled 10—a plethora of them Yorkers in excess of 70 miles per hour—and took three wickets while just conceding three runs during his spells.

Meanwhile, Mousley dismissed Lewis Gregory and Rashid Khan before outclassing Jordan Thompson for the golden duck as Phoenix restricted the hosts to 132-8 and got the stunning win from an almost tricky and seemingly impossible situation.

