Watch: Brainfade from Liam Livingstone gives Andre Russell a six

Andre Russell produced a stellar show on Saturday while playing for London Spirit against Birmingham Phoenix in Match 5 of the Men's Hundred 2024, taking place at the Lord's.

West Indies power hitter Andre Russell produced a magnificent show on July 27 during the clash between the London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix in match number 5 of the Men's Hundred 2024 taking place at the Lords Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, the middle-order batter who was playing for the London Spirit got an extra six runs from Birmingham fielder Liam Livingstone, who gifted him an extra six runs in the game. The star hard-hitting batter Russell was batting at 31 from 19 balls when he tried to smash star bowler Adam Milne over the long on. However, it seems that timing was not great, and English great all-rounder Liam Livingstone was right there waiting to grab that with ease.

However, Liam Livingstone, who has been known as one of the best fielders in the cricket fraternity, made a huge mistake, and his left leg touched the ropes while grabbing his catch. Following the same, the England star all-rounder intentionally put his foot on the cushions while returning to the ball and signaled six for the umpires by accepting that it was not a catch but a maximum.

Watch the full video here:



Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, Birmingham Phoenix won the game by 3 wickets against London Spirit in match number five of the Men's Hundred Tournament. After batting first, London Spirit were able to post 127/7 in the given 100 balls of the game after Liam Dawson and Andre Russell hammered 36 and 37 runs, respectively, to post the respectable total of the game.

However, during the chase, Birmingham Camp chased down the total with one ball to spare owing to great batting displays from Dan Mousley, who made 39 runs, Jacob Bethell, who hammered 43 runs from 27 balls, and Benny Howell, who made unbelievably 24 runs from just 12 balls, to help his side get the first win of the ongoing showpiece event.

