Watch: Players force, but Gautam Gambhir refuses to take credit in trophy win celebrations

After India's series victory over Sri Lanka, skipper Suryakumar Yadav as well as Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh came with a touching gesture for head coach Gautam Gambhir during the trophy lift celebration. This was Gambhir's first series in charge of the national team since taking over the head coach role.

Albeit not entirely, a glimpse of recently appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir's approach and tactic to white-ball cricket was witnessed during the three matches of the T20I series against Sri Lanka on July 30 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy, where Suryakumar Yadav and his men scripted history with a whitewash. It showcases that the new era of the Indian team not only struck to the Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid blueprint, which played a magnificent role in guiding India in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, but also hinted that he needs even the few batters to chip in a few overs, thus offering new skipper SKY a plethora of options in the match.

During the last and final T20I, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav stepped up for bowling roles when India needed to defend nine runs in the final 12 balls. Despite Mohammed Siraj having an over left, the team India management took the big gamble and paid it off, with both the part-timers picking up four wickets between themselves as Sri Lanka was forced to play a super over.

Meanwhile, India's star spinner Washington Sundar then dismantled the hosts hopes with two wickets in the first three balls before Suryakumar Yadav wrapped up the match thanks to his sweep shot, which guided India to win the match with five balls to spare in the super overs.

Also Read: Warned for chucking: When Suryakumar Yadav's bowling came under scrutiny in the Champions League T20 Final

Watch: Gautam Gambhir refused the limelight and stood in the corner with the rest of the coaching staff



Following an emphatic win, as the team assembled for the trophy celebration, skipper Suryakumar Yadav handed the title to Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh. The players were quickly joined by support staff members after the skipper requested them. However, Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag then walked up to head coach Gambhir to take the centre stage with a trophy in his hand, given his first assignment as head coach. However, the former India opener refused the limelight and stood in the corner with the rest of the coaching staff.

Also Read: Watch: Suryakumar Yadav has a brainfade, misses run out chance in hurry

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube