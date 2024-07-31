Watch: Suryakumar Yadav has a brainfade, misses run out chance in hurry

The Super Over could have been avoided had it not been for a blunder from Suryakumar Yadav on the penultimate delivery

The new era under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir got underway with a 3-0 T20I series win over Sri Lanka on July 30 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy after the Men in Blue survived a Super Over thriller in the third and final match of the battle on Tuesday. In the last and final T20I, Sri Lanka was spotted making the blunders in the death overs, despite a 12-ball 18th over from India's left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. The batters struggled to score runs in the last two overs of the game, where part-timers Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav bowled in a tie-breaker to ensure a clean sweep over the Sri Lankan side.

Interestingly, the super over could have been avoided if it had not been a blunder from Suryakumar Yadav. Defending just six runs in the final over of the ball, the skipper grabbed up two wickets in the back-to-back deliveries in the first three balls before Asitha Fernando denied him a perfect hat-trick on the fourth ball of the game.

SKY could not believe his blunder before signalling to Sanju Samson

With just 5 runs left to chase, Sri Lankan star cricketer Chamindu slapped the outside-off delivery off his backfoot towards the long-off and pushed hard for two runs. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag easily collected the ball and sent it back to the skipper at the non-striker's end. Following the same, skipper Suryakumar Yadav grabbed it, but instead of doing the run-out, he threw it back to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.Meanwhile, the 33-year-old cricketer could not believe his blunder before signalling to Samson that he had failed to listen to the call concerning the run-out in the game.

Watch the full video here:

I have seen this one, this is a classic 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fj9CM3T8tC — vir (@minimalkohli) July 30, 2024



The video of this mistake has gone viral on social media, with mixed reactions from cricket fans and pundits. It showcases the captain's mistake under pressure and hurry.

