Watch: Ravi Bishnoi's stunning catch of Wanindu Hasaranga that went under the radar after Super Over drama

India's star cricketer Ravi Bishnoi seems to be giving his best for his side in the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, which took place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The third game took place on July 30th at Pallekele. The Men in Blue have made a dramatic catch against the Sri Lankan side in the third and final T20I series. The Indian team batted first in the game, struggled to put a decent total on the board, and faltered against the host bowlers.

India's young batters, Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag, were at the centre of the batting effort. Besides establishing knocks by these two, all-rounder Washington Sundar also played a cameo to take Team India to a fighting total of 137/9 in the given 20 overs. Meanwhile, during the chase, the home team had a great start to the chase as the opening duo scored 58 runs in the 8.5 overs. Pathum Nissanka was the first wicket to fall in the hosts innings. However, despite that, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera stitched together another 50 runs to keep their side in the dominant position.

Ravi Bishnoi's brilliant effort helped Team India keep their hopes alive in the game

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and his men needed a miracle to come back into the game from this stage, and star spinner Ravi Bishnoi decided to put up his name for the team. The 23-year-old bowler first picked up the wicket of star batter Kusal Mendis in the game and then put up a stellar show in the outfield to remove in-form all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

This came during the third delivery of the 17th over, when Washington Sundar tossed up a ball outside the off stump to Hasaranga. The middle-order batter cleared his front legs and tried to leave the ball over the fence on the leg side. Meanwhile, the star all-rounder only got a top edge that was grabbed by Ravi Bishnoi after he ran to his left from deep square leg and put in the diving effort.

