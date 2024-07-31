Not Jaiswal or Bishnoi, this player wins the fielder of the series medal after India's series win over Sri Lanka

India’s fielding coach T Dilip gave a roaring speech in the dressing room before assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate handed over the ‘Fielder of the Series’ medal to Rinku Singh.

The newly appointed head coach's Gautam Gambhir era commenced with a massive 3-0 win over Sri Lanka on July 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, after Team India successfully outclassed the hosts in the final game on Tuesday. The X handle of the Indian Cricket Board has posted a special video of the medal ceremony, which takes place after every game in the dressing room. Notably, in the third T20I game, star batter Rinku Singh made some crucial catch attempts, which helped the Men in Blue whitewash the series over Sri Lanka.

Following the series win over Charith Asalanka and his men, India's fielding head coach T. Dilip announced the contenders for the 'Fielder of the Series' award and nominated Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh, and Riyan Parag. Interestingly, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate awarded the 'Fielder of the Series' medal to the 26-year-old cricketer.

Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera were the top performers for the Sri Lankan team in the final game

Speaking about the game here, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and invited visiting sides to bat first in the game. After being sent to bat first, the batters struggled a bit; however, Shubman Gill was the highest run-getter among his teammates. In addition to this, Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar played a crucial role in the death overs and powered India to 137/9 in the given 20 overs of the game.

However, during the chase, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera were the top performers for the Sri Lankan team in the final game and propelled Sri Lanka to 137/8 to take the match to the super over. In the super over, the hosts could only score 2/2 after batting first in the game. However, during the chase, skipper Suryakumar Yadav ended the game with the first ball after hammering a sweep shot towards the short fine leg for a four to help India win the series.

