Former India cricketer slams BCCI for 'ridiculously' dropping Sanju Samson from ODI series vs SL

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh has hit out at the men's national team's selectors for not picking Sanju Samson for the forthcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The Indian Cricket Board announced the India team for the forthcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which commences on July 27. Notably, many crucial decisions had to be taken. Among them, Rohit Sharma expressed himself capable of heading the ODI team, despite popular perception, whereas Suryakumar Yadav tipped Hardik Pandya to be the new T20I captain. For the ODI leg, even Virat Kohli made his return, and Shubman Gill was appointed the new vice captain of the two sides. However, there were also certain noteworthy absences, like Sanju Samson dropping out of the ODI lineup despite his great form in the 50-over cricket.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson played in the last ODI series between South Africa and India. During the three-game series, the right-hander amassed 120 runs in three games, registering his maiden century (108 runs) in the series final, which India won by a margin of 78 runs under KL Rahul's leadership. The Kerala-born star has amassed 510 runs at an average of 56.66 in the 16 ODI matches he has played so far. Amazingly, Shivam Dube, who took part in India's historic run in the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma, has also been named to the ODI team. In addition, IPL stars Riyan Parag and Harshit Rana are added, along with the comeback of Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read: Virat Kohli ready to move on from Gambhir disagreements: Reports

My heart goes out to this young man: Dodda Ganesh

In the same vein, the men's national team's selectors have come under criticism from former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh for passing over Sanju Samson for the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka, which marks the preparation for the Champions Trophy. The 51-year-old called Shivam Dube's selection over the Kerala keeper-batter "ridiculous" on his official X account. However, the Rajasthan Royals captain is part of the T20I team. Dodda Ganesh shared his regret with the 29-year-old on X for not snatching such opportunities despite showcasing his abilities.

Shivam Dube in place of Sanju Samson in the ODIs is ridiculous. Poor Sanju scored a century in his last series against SA. Why him always? My heart goes out to this young man #SLvIND — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) July 18, 2024



“Shivam Dube in place of Sanju Samson in the ODIs is ridiculous. Poor Sanju scored a century in his last series against SA. Why him always? My heart goes out to this young man #SLvIND,” wrote Ganesh on his X account.

Also Read: No Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad: Report reveals reason for T20I captain's snub

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube