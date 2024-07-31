Warned for chucking: When Suryakumar Yadav's bowling came under scrutiny in the Champions League T20 Final

Suryakumar Yadav picked up a couple of wickets and gave away only five runs in the last over to take the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I to Super Over.

Team India whitewashed the series against Sri Lanka by 3-0 on July 30 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Notably, the Men in Blue have already won the series with magnificent wins in the first and second T20Is and went on to make a few changes in the third and final T20I, which took place on Tuesday. India's newly appointed skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, sprung the surprise as he took upon himself to bowl, which seems very rare as he hasn't much spotted doing the bowling in the international matches.

After being sent to bat first, Team India posted a decent total of 137 runs in the given 20 overs. However, Sri Lanka had a great start but lost momentum in the death overs during their run chase. With the hosts running chase and reading six runs to win from the last over, Suryakumar Yadav managed to take the game to a super over, which the visiting side eventually won.

Meanwhile, as the swashbuckling batter was a bowling hero in the third and final T20I at Pallekele, there was a time just 10 years ago when Suryakumar Yadav came close to being a villain of sorts. Back in 2014, the Indian Cricket Board began cracking down on suspicious actions to eradicate throwing from the game. Meanwhile, a total of five players were pulled up for suspicion, including KKR star Suryakumar Yadav.

The third and final T20I witness for the first time Suryakumar Yadav bowling in the T20 since being reported a decade ago

It has been reported from Wisden Cricket that the 33-year-old cricketer has received the warnings after sending down three overs of off-spin in the final game of the Champions League T20, where the KKR suffered the loss to eventual winners Chennai Super Kings. In addition, the stylish right-handed batter was also placed on the warning list. However, it does not much affect the team as he was acquired by the franchise as a batter and did bowl relatively well in the first-class games.

However, on July 30th, witness for the first time the part-timer Suryakumar Yadav bowling in the T20 since being reported a decade ago. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians star bowled during India's final league stage match against the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup 2023, along with Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma in Bengaluru.

