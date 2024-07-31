Watch: Sanju Samson drops crucial catch in third T20I against Sri Lanka

In the second T20I, Samson was included in the playing XI due to vice-captain Shubman Gill being sidelined with a neck spasm. However, his chance to shine was abruptly cut short as he was dismissed for a golden duck.

India's star cricketer Sanju Samson and his die-hard fans, especially the vocal "Justice for Sanju Samson" group, seem to have had a tough time. The 29-year-old cricketer's performance in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka has sparked a flurry of memes and social media reactions after his recent struggles in the second and third T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

In the second T20I game, Sanju Samson was included in the playing XI as Shubman Gill was ruled out due to a neck spasm. However, his great opportunity to shine was abruptly cut short after he was dismissed for the golden duck in the game. Though India emerged victorious in that match, the attention was quickly turned to Samson for his poor outings with the bat and behind the wickets.

The series got worse for him as he recorded his second consecutive duck in the third T20I on July 20 at Pallekele. The most critical moment came when he dropped the crucial catch of Sri Lanka star batter Kusal Mendis off Mohammed Siraj's bowling—a mistake or blunder that could have given Team India a much-needed breakthrough in the game.

Sanju Samson's dropped catch and his back-to-back golden ducks have led to a flood of reactions on social media

Team India posted a modest score of 137/9 in the given 20 overs in the final T20I game of the series. With the match delicately balanced, India's bowlers needed to make inroads in the second inning of the game to defend their total. However, Sanju Samson's dropped-off Siraj's catch delivery allowed the Sri Lankan side to maintain their momentum during the chase.

This dropped catch and his back-to-back golden ducks in the second and third T20I after getting the chance in the playing XI have led to a flood of reactions on social media, with jokes and memes spreading in the social media. In addition to this, the cricket fans also expressed their disappointment, while others turned to humor to cope with the situation, resulting in a wave of viral content.

