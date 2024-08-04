MS Dhoni remembers what it was like batting with Virat Kohli

Former India captain MS Dhoni lavished praise on Virat Kohli by calling him amongst the best in world cricket. He also opened up with his relationship with Kohli.

Former India captain MS Dhoni has recently opened up about his relationship with batting maestro Virat Kohli. The two batting stalwarts of the Indian cricket team have played a lot of cricket under each other's captaincy. Virat Kohli has often talked highly about MS Dhoni and was spotted thanking his former captain for backing him during the rough patches. The duo shared great camaraderie both on and off the field, as Virat Kohli revealed he was going through a rough period back in 2021–2022, and MS Dhoni was the only person who truly reached out to him and backed him consistently during that period.

Meanwhile, at an event recently, MS Dhoni was seen talking about his relationship with former India captain Virat Kohli, and he spoke highly of him, recalling the time when both batting masters batted together for the national team.

Kohli has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket: MS Dhoni

The 43-year-old cricketer accepted that both have played a lot of cricket for India, and he called Virat Kohli "the best" when it comes to on-field cricket. The wicketkeeper batter revealed that both used to have a lot of fun while batting in the middle of the game and recalled how they used to take two or three while playing. The legendary India skipper admitted that they now don't meet often, but whenever they meet during the IPL or at any event, they make sure to chat with each other.

"We have been colleagues who played for India for a very long time. He (Kohli) has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket. And the fact that I could bat a lot with him during the middle overs was a lot of fun because we used to take a lot of twos and threes in the game, so it has always been fun. It is not like we meet very often, but whenever we get a chance, we make sure that we go on the side and chat for some time, we will talk about what is going on, so that is our relationship," said Dhoni in an event in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was last seen in action on the cricket field back in the IPL 2024, where he played under Ruturaj Gaikwad at that time. On the other hand, Kohli will be seen in action during the second ODI against Sri Lanka on August 4 in Colombo.

