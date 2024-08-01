MS Dhoni opens up on IPL retentions and his future

MS Dhoni and his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the trending question over the last two years. Dhoni was expected to hang his boots after winning the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league but he came back for the fans despite having a dodgy knee.

Undoubtedly, there is a nervous excitement among the fans when it comes to Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni at the fag end of his cricketing career. Notably, the former India skipper announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, having played his last international match in the semi-final clash of the 2019 ODI World Cup against New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester. However, following the same, the wicket-keeper batter marks his presence in the Indian Premier League, leading CSK to the title back in IPL 2021 and IPL 2023, before stepping down from his position as captain at the end of the IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, the middle-order batter was expected to announce his retirement after winning the IPL 2023 when his side, the Chennai Super Kings, defeated Hardik Pandya led the Gujarat Titans in the final showdown, but he confirmed in the post-match presentation that he is set to make his comeback in the IPL 2024, but there is no clarity as to whether MS Dhoni will play in the IPL 2025. The 43-year-old legend attended a promotional event in Hyderabad on August 1, where he was asked about his retirement from the cash-rich league. Interestingly, the CSK legend chose to keep his cards close to his chest.

Also Read: MS Dhoni responds to fan's query on 2019 World Cup heartbreak

I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team: MS Dhoni

The former CSK captain stated that there is a lot of time concerning his retirement from the lucrative league. The stylish right-handed batter said that his presence in the team depends upon the retentions that the BCCI will allow for each franchise ahead of the mega auction 2025, which is set to take place in December later this year.

"There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team," Dhoni said at an event in Hyderabad.

Also Read: 'He's on par with Dhoni' - Big call from former India legend on Rohit Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube