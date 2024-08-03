Crowd chants 'Kohli ko bowling do' during SL vs IND 1st ODI

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli is second to none in the cricketing fraternity, and wherever this cricketing legend goes, there are a plethora of fans supporting him every time on the field and off the field. The 35-year-old cricketer is known more for his batting display, but the fascination of the fans to see him bowl is not less in the cricketing action.

The chants of 'Kohli ko bowling do' grabbed a lot of attention during the ODI World Cup 2023, but now they were seen in the first ODI clash against Sri Lanka on August 2 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, when India were bowling after losing the toss. In a video shared by the Bharat Army on Twitter, the Indian cricket fans were seen urging the skipper to hand over the bowl to Virat Kohli, with Dhol adding to the flavour of the occasion.

Cricket fans seems desperate for entertainment during the resilient Indian bowling assault in the series opening thriller vs SL

The crowd urged the captain, Rohit Sharma, to allow star batter Virat Kohli to bowl, as they were so desperate for entertainment during the resilient Indian bowling assault in the series opening thriller on Friday. "Kohli ko bowling do" was shouted widely across the stadium by fans who wished to see Kohli unleash the ball. But Virat Kohli did not react to the joyful chants of the fans and continued his attention on the game.



Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has taken nine wickets in international cricket so far. His part-time bowling feats include a stunning first-ball wicket in a T20I match, where he brilliantly stumped former England batter Kevin Pietersen with the very first delivery. This occurred during a bilateral match in Manchester in 2011. However, his last wicket was when he got the chance to bowl in the ODI World Cup 2023 league stage clash against the Netherlands at his IPL home ground.

