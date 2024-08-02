Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team wore black armbands in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo to pay respect to the legendary cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad

The toss has taken place, and it was home captain Charith Asalanka who won it and invited the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team to bowl first in the first ODI between Sri Lanka and India, taking place on August 2 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Notably, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma called them tails, but the coin came down as tails. For Sri Lanka, Mohammed Siraz has made his international debut. On the other hand, India's star cricketer, Shivam Dube, got a place in the playing XI over Riyan Parag.



Since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, Team India has played only a handful of ODIs. Three are slated to take place against South Africa at the end of the year. However, with the T20 World Cup 2024 done and dusted, Rohit Sharma and his men are back to thrill in the ODIs, which are taking place in Colombo. The ongoing ODIs promise to bring about little change as India has been bolstered by the services of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while hosts dented with injuries to Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka, who have been ruled out from the series.

Why Team India are wearing black arm bands in first ODI vs Sri Lanka; Know the reason here-

Meanwhile, the members of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team wore black armbands in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo to pay respect to the legendary cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on July 31st after a pro-long battle with blood cancer.

The former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad played 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs for India. The former batting legend was also the head coach of the Indian team that finished as the runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. The right-handed batter was undergoing treatment for the blood cancer in London before returning to the country last month.

