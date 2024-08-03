'Even the doctors could not...' - Injured Indian pacer unsure of international return

The hopes of seeing Mohammed Shami back on the cricket field are on the rise. The India pacer's recovery from an ankle injury is on the right track.

Despite his recent social media posts, Mohammed Shami remained uncertain about his return to the Indian side after an ankle injury. However, Shmai mentioned that he will be playing for Bengal in the domestic games to mark his successful return to the Indian team. India's star bowler has already undergone surgery and is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru, seeking to get fit to be on the national team. He was last seen in cricketing action against Australia during the ODI World Cup 2023 final on November 19 at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer was recently questioned about his return to the team. Shami accepted that this is a daunting task for him to speak about his comeback, but he is trying and working harder at the NCA. The 33-year-old cricketer also talked about making an appearance in the domestic matches before donning tri-colours.

I will come to play two-three matches for Bengal and will come fully prepared for it: Mohammed Shami

"It's difficult to say when I will be back. I am trying hard but hopefully you will get to see me in Bengal colors before I don the India jersey again. I will come to play two-three matches for Bengal and will come fully prepared for it," Mohammed Shami said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami revealed that he never thought that he would sustain grave injuries, which would make him miss a portion of the events after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023. The right-arm pacer disclosed that even his medical team didn't think that injuries were so serious and threatening.

"We never thought the injury would be this serious. Even the doctors could not fathom that the injury will take such a serious turn and will take so much time to heal," he added.

