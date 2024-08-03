Two top Indian stars set to play Delhi Premier League 2024

Delhi has joined the franchise bandwagon. The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League is set to commence on August 17, and the big Indian star cricketers, including the likes of Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, and Harshit Rana, are set to make their appearances in the upcoming cricket league. All the matches are set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi.

The DDCA Precident confirmed that the trio are set to be part of the event commencing on August 17. However, the president acknowledged that Pant might not appear in all matches as he seems to be part of the international team, while he promised that the other two will surely be playing.

“Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Harshit Rana and other Indian players will feature in the inaugural season of DPL. I had a talk with Rishabh Pant and he has promised me to participate in the league but it only depends on his availability and national commitments. But as of now, he will be playing. Navdeep and Harshit will also feature in the league,” said Jaitely at the trophy inauguration ceremony on Friday.

Delhi Premier League: 6 teams, 40 matches and men, women cricketing action!

Meanwhile, an auction for the sale of six men's and six women's took place back on July 28, and they were all sold for 49.65 crores. The six franchise names are West Delhi Lions, North Delhi Strikers, South Delhi Superstarz, Purani Delhi-6, Delhi Kings, and East Delhi Riders.

The women players are also set to be part of the upcoming league but will only play seven matches, while the men are set to play 33 matches, for a total of 40 games. In addition to this, 270 players are Delhi nationals. The U-23 and U-19 teams are in the draft of the DPL.

Meanwhile, not only Pant, Saini, and Harshit Rana, but we also see that they are playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mayank Yadav, and Anuj Rawat, who have made a big name in Indian Premier League history.

