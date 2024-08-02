Watch: KL Rahul asks Rohit Sharma for wide review like in IPL

KL Rahul is not known for his on-field humour, but he showed his other side during the ongoing ODI clash between India and Sri Lanka.

Team India is ushering in a new era, with the tour of Sri Lanka marking the first assignment under newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir. The Men in Blue won the T20I series decisively, and with the return of prominent players like Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and many more, they started the ODI series with a bang. However, let's focus on the first ODI versus Sri Lanka taking place on August 2 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. During the match, a bizarre incident occurred that completely tore apart the internet. Wicket-keeper KL Rahul seemed to be confused by the DRS rules in both the IPL and international cricket. As caught on television, he was seen asking his captain about the rules, "IPL Wala rule hai kya."(Is the IPL rule applicable here?)

Notably, Sri Lankan openers Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka were forced to deal with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh's formidable new ball attack. After Siraj hit the first blow, Kusal Mendis was dismissed off Shivam Dube in the fifteenth over. A controversial incident happened two balls later when the umpire dismissed an appeal for a catch, perplexing the wicketkeeper and the bowlers similarly.

Nissanka made an attempt to flick a long delivery bowled by Dube down the leg stump. The on-field umpire refused the appeals of wicketkeeper Rahul and bowler Dube for a caught-out call. Dube then requested a review, which made KL Rahul ponder if international cricket was covered by the rule allowing appeals for wides.

The Indian team made a noise to indicate that they were caught behind, but the umpire remained unaffected and called it wide. Replays showed that the ball had been close to the bat, however, so it was very close.

What does IPL rule for Wide ball states?

Meanwhile, it's noteworthy to mention that the batting team or bowling side in the Indian Premier League can ask for a review and bring it to the third umpire if they disagree with the umpire's ruling on a wide call. Amazingly, KL Rahul sought to win an outcome in his team's favour despite the fact he knew the batter was still there.

