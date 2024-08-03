'Gambhir won't be impressed' - Former India pacer comments on Arshdeep Singh's game awareness

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh questioned Arshdeep Singh's choice of stroke after the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, August 2, ended in a tie.

The social media was buzzing with memes for India's star cricketer, Arshdeep Singh, after he failed to take the team to the crossing line during the first ODI against Sri Lanka on August 2 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The left-arm pacer walked to the crease as Team India were in need of just one run to win the series opener from 14 balls following the dismissal of left-handed batter Shivam Dube, who hammered crucial 25 runs off 24 balls.

However, the 25-year-old cricketer failed to hold his nerve and went on to hit for the big shot in the first ball of itself and ended up being hit on his pads by Sri Lanka newly appointed skipper Charith Asalanka. Seeing the trajectory of the balls hitting the stumps, the Sri Lankan fielders went on to appeal, and their call was right as the tailender was adjudged as lbw. Following the same, the visiting sides were bundled out for just 230 runs in 47.5 overs of the game, and the match was tied.

What a dramatic turn of events! 😲



Back-to-back wickets for skipper Asalanka turned the game on its head, with the match tied! 😶‍🌫️



Watch #SLvIND ODI series LIVE on #SonyLIV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qwu5rmlZIQ — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 2, 2024



In the same vein, former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has questioned Arshdeep Singh's choice of playing the big shot when just one run was needed to win the game.The former India pacer accepted that the tailenders could not make much run in the game but feels that they should have shown some game awareness to avoid such a stance in the future.

You can’t expect run from the tail enders but a bit of game awareness is paramount for any cricketer. That shot from Arshdeep isn’t going to impress the coach Gambhir #SLvIND #DoddaMathu — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 2, 2024



"You can’t expect run from the tail enders but a bit of game awareness is paramount for any cricketer. That shot from Arshdeep isn’t going to impress the coach Gambhir #SLvIND #DoddaMathu," he posted on X.

At the same time, the 51-year-old cricketer hailed Sri Lankan bowlers for showing a good show in the last over and snatching the win from Team India. Ganesh feels that this will boost their morale.

And it’s a tie. Great application shown by Sri Lankan bowlers. This is a going to be a great moral booster for the underdogs #SLvIND — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 2, 2024



"And it’s a tie. Great application shown by Sri Lankan bowlers. This is a going to be a great moral booster for the underdogs #SLvIND," Ganesh wrote on X.

