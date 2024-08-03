Disciplinary action to be taken against top Pakistan stars for breaching team discipline?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly set to address disciplinary issues within the national cricket team followed by their disappointing exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is preparing to tackle disciplinary matters involving players from the national team. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the management is set to review the conduct, which has been compiled by the head coach, the team manager, and an independent intelligence agency. Notably, a special committee has been formed to meticulously examine these reports.

Some of the sources revealed that a former Pakistan skipper will be appointed as the committee's head, and this committee is set to review the decisions regarding disciplinary measures. It has been reported that the committee sets out to play a huge role in scrutinising the reports and making recommendations based on their findings.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the PCB is reportedly set to address disciplinary issues within the national team, followed by their horrendous show in the T20 World Cup 2024. Speaking of their journey, the Green Army had a poor start in the showpiece event as they suffered a defeat in the super over against hosts the USA in their first game of the group stage. Following the loss, Babar Azam and his men made a great comeback against India by restricting them to a modest 119. However, the Men in Green failed to chase the low thriller and lost the game, which puts them on the brink of elimination. While Babar Azam and Co. got a great win over Canada and Ireland, it wasn't enough to cross the finish line as they suffered an early setback.

This step is mainly taken by the board after a rift within the Pakistan cricket team following their poor show in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Former Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and current skipper Babar Azam had differences at the marquee event, and this came to light after their early exit when the Green Army failed to make it to the Super Eight's fixture.

