Watch: Haris Rauf's aggressive celebration after dismissing Andre Russell

Pakistan star cricketer Haris Rauf, who is currently playing for the Welsh Fire in the Hundred Men's Tournament 2024, has dismissed London Spirit's star batter Andre Russell for a golden duck at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. Set to defend the low total in the game, Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf helped Welsh Fire mark a stunning comeback with his figures of 3/20 from his 17-ball spell, but unfortunately, it was not enough to save his side from the loss in the final game.

Speaking about the 10th match of the Hundred 2024, which took place on July 31 at Lords, Andre Russell arrived at the crease with his team standing at 84/5 after skipper Dan Lawrence's dismissal of the Pakistani speedster in the game. London Spirit, needing just 10 runs more to win the crucial game, tried to smash Haris Rauf to his leg side, only to have his stumps shattered by the searing delivery of the Pakistan pacer. Unfortunately, André Russell returned to the dressing room with his first ball duck to his name as Rauf went on to grab his third wicket in the game with a massive and wild celebration.



Haris Rauf seems to be in magnificent form after receiving poor criticism in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024

Despite right-arm pacer Rauf's magnificent deliveries, Welsh Fire failed to defend their low total of 95 runs as the hosts defeated them by 3 wickets with 13 balls to spare in the game. Meanwhile, after batting first, Welsh Fire could only manage to get 94 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the given 100 balls of the game as Luke Well was only the batter to cross the 20-run mark in the game.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy to mention that Haris Rauf seems to be in subpar form after receiving poor criticism in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024. The great seamer was also under severe scrutiny after he set the unwanted record of being the most expensive bowler in a single edition of 50 overs in the ODI World Cup 2023.

