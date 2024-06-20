WATCH: Virat Kohli recreates his iconic shot off Haris Rauf against Afghanistan at T20 World Cup 2024

Kohli had hit a similar shot during the last edition of the T20 World Cup which has become a defining moment in cricket.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Afghanistan, star India batter Virat Kohli recreated the iconic six he hit against Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the last edition of the tournament at the MCG.

Virat Kohli seized an opportunity off Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq's delivery as he decided to flat-bat the ball straight down the ground for a maximum.

Incidentally, during the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan, India found themselves needing 28 runs from the final eight deliveries, with the game appearing to slip from their grasp but Kohli had different intentions.

Facing the penultimate ball of Rauf's over, Kohli hit a massive straight six, sending the ball out of the stadium and reigniting hope among Indian supporters. He didn't stop there as on the next delivery, he pulled Rauf for another six, bringing the required runs down to 16 from 6 balls.

Kohli's unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls, featuring six fours and four sixes, guided India to a thrilling victory with Ravichandran Ashwin scoring the winning runs on the final ball.

India off to a shaky start against Afghanistan

Speaking about the ongoing match against Afghanistan, Indian batters have made a shaky start but grown into the game gradually with the scoreboard currently reading 76 for 3 in 9.4 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube at the crease.

India skipper and opener Rohit Sharma failed to make much impact, departing cheaply for 8-ball 13.

Virat Kohli on the other hand, who has struggled to put runs on the board so far managed to get going, but his strike rate remained at run a ball after he departed for 24 off 24 balls.

