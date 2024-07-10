'He has got enough opportunities': Former Pakistan star questions Babar Azam's captaincy

After failing to make it to the knockout stages in last year's ODI World Cup, the Men in Green face an early exit in the group stages of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

The Pakistan team have been going through a rocky phase over the last one year with Babar Azam at the helm.

Echoing on the same lines, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has called for a holistic change.

Recently, national selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were also sacked.

However, no decision has been taken about skipper Babar Azam, under whose leadership Pakistan had a dismal show in the recent ODI and T20 World Cups.

Shahid Afridi questions Babar Azam's captaincy

Echoing on the same lines, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has hit back for giving Babar a long rope.

Speaking in a video on the sidelines of the ongoing World Championship of Legends, which has now gone viral on social media, Afridi highlighted how former Pakistan captains like himself didn't get nearly enough time compared to Babar.

Afridi opined, "They should take a decision on the captain or the coach and then give them time. As far as Babar is concerned, we have also captained a lot and a captain never got so many chances. As soon as the World Cup is over, often the captain used to be the first one who got the blame. 2-3 World Cup, 2-3 Asia Cups, he has got enough opportunities."

Shahid Afridi : "Jitne chances @babarazam258 ko as a captain milay hain, aur kisi ko nahi mile Aur Selection Committee 6/7 Logon Ki Thi, @WahabViki Aur @ARazzaqPak Ki He Surgery Kun Huwi" pic.twitter.com/JSY29zykiB — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) July 9, 2024

Afridi also opined that it was important for the PCB to come to a decision soon and back the new captain and coach.

The next major ICC event, the Champions Trophy is slated to be held in Pakistan itself next year in February.

