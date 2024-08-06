R Sridhar backs this young Indian star to be an all-format player

Former India fielding coach R. Sridhar has backed young cricketer Shubman Gill to be Team India's all-format leader after captain Rohit Sharma. The 24-year-old cricketer was named vice captain of the Indian T20I team and ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour. The stylish right-handed batter pipped many names, with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul being the deputy captains of Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma for the T20I and ODI teams, respectively. The opening batter made his captaincy debut during the Zimbamwe series, where he guided the young, new-look side to win the series by 4-1 in five matches of the T20I series after losing the first game.

Notably, Shubman Gill also finished up as the leading run scorer in the series, accumulating 170 runs from the five matches of the T20I series. In the same vein, commenting on the recent performances of Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sridhar feels that these two young cricketers deserve a spot in the T20Is and Tests due to their batting displays. The 54-year-old cricketer further said that Gill seems to be the three format player at this moment and can replace Rohit Sharma as the next Indian skipper. He further feels that Gill might be the captain of the Indian team post-2027 ODI World Cup in all three formats.

I am sure India will see him as the captain post 2027 World Cup in all formats: R. Sridhar

“On current form and going back to the potential they showed in the India-England Test series and even in the ODI games, I think these two are nailing their position in two formats, that is T20Is and Tests. Shubman Gill for me is an all-format player and I think he would be the apprentice to captain Rohit Sharma in Test matches and ODIs. I am sure India will see him as the captain post 2027 World Cup in all formats,” told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has accumulated 578 runs in the 20 matches he has played so far in the shortest format of the game, while having 2322 runs in the ODI format in the 46th inning for Team India. The Gujarat Titans captain is touted as the prince of Indian cricket and has certainly shown potential to be a star in the future.

