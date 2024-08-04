Watch: Virat Kohli shows impeccable game awareness to sprint and effect run out; Rohit Sharma reacts

Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli joined hands to execute a commendable run out dismissal in India's ongoing second ODI against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Team India's top-order batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came together to produce an outstanding run-out dismissal in India's ongoing second ODI against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 4. The match demonstrated the veterans' camaraderie both on and off the pitch, as well as their quickness in the crucial encounter after first ending in a thrilling tie.

Speaking about the occurrence here, Team India had just picked up the valuable wicket of star batter Kamindu Mendis thanks to a stunning direct shot from star batter Shreyas Iyer during the final over of Sri Lanka's innings. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh encircled the wicket and struck it against the stumps after Jeffrey Vandersay's arrival to bowl the final delivery.

Meanwhile, both Lankan lower-order batters were running for a single until the stylish right-handed India batter succeeded in hitting it through the off side. The Sri Lankan batters attempted a dangerous extra run after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma missed to get a direct hit from long off at the non-striker's end.

Watch: Rohit Sharma appeared thrilled with Virat Kohli's heroic fielding performance



However, it turned out that the ball found its way right to starlwart Virat Kohli, who quickly grabbed it up and rushed out of the striker's ends. Following the same, the Indian skipper appeared thrilled with his heroic fielding performance, which made Rohit Sharma smile heartily. The video of Virat Kohli's talent and Rohit Sharma's smile has been widely shared on social media.

Speaking about the game here, Sri Lanka batted first after winning the toss. The Indian team removed lethal batter Pathum Nissanka on the duck, but Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, and Kusal Mendis were dominant in their innings, which helped them post 240/9 in the given 50 overs. The Lanka Lions managed to get 79 runs in the last over of the game to keep posting a decent total against the strong visiting sides.

