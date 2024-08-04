Watch: Virat Kohli does the Riyan Parag 'bihu dance' after taking a catch in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

In a delightful moment during the second ODI between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Virat Kohli brought a touch of light-heartedness to the field by imitating Riyan Parag.

It's true that India's batting maestro, Virat Kohli, always seems to have fun on the cricket field, whether it's fielding, bowling, or batting. In the same vein, the former India captain paid tribute to RR star Riyan Parag as India faced Sri Lanka in the second ODI on August 4 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The 22-year-old, an integral part of the team, was present as a substitute fielder in Sri Lanka's innings. Following Axar Patel's catch in the 27th over, Kohli turned to face Parag and performed his famous "Bihu Dance" celebration. It was intriguing to watch; however, it's uncertain if Kohli pulled his leg or just copied Parag to pay tribute.

Meanwhile, it all began with Axar Patel's fourth ball of the 26th over. The star all-rounder's delivery was trying to be slowed down by Sadeera Samarawickrama as the Sri Lanka batter was hoping to escape a tight spell from him. However, Samarawickrama missed his shot as the ball travelling at ninety km per hour was slightly bent. The ball bounced off the lower half of the bat and landed in the area of cover. After promptly backing down and making a comfortable catch, Virat Kohli, who was positioned at cover, removed Samarawickrama for 14 of 31 balls.

Also Read: MS Dhoni remembers what it was like batting with Virat Kohli

Following the dismissal, Kohli—who was renowned for his lively celebrations—added a unique touch by imitating Riyan Parag's well-known Assam traditional dance, the Bihu. The Bihu move has become a well-known gesture in cricket circles owing to Indian cricketer Parag, who is renowned for including the dance in his festivities. Notably, Virat Kohli made both teammates and fans smile, demonstrating feelings of joy and togetherness in the Indian camp with his dancing moves.

Also Read: Watch: Fan reminds Haris Rauf about Virat Kohli's six from the sidelines; pacer responds

Watch: Virat Kohli made both teammates and fans smile, demonstrating feelings of joy

Virat Kohli doing bihu dance after taking the catch 😂❤️ https://t.co/jEGsLCWYRW — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) August 4, 2024



Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma's hilarious response after Washington Sundar aborts run-up second time in a row

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube