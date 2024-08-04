Watch: Rohit Sharma's hilarious response after Washington Sundar aborts run-up second time in a row

Indian captain Rohit Sharma entertained the fans with a hilarious gesture in the ongoing second ODI against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma thrilled the fans with a hilarious gesture during the ongoing second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which is taking place on August 4 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Washington Sundar, who is known as the top spinner in India in modern-day cricket, walked out of the game when the 37-year-old captain made a delightful but serious attempt to beat him up in the ongoing game.

The incident happened in the 33rd over of Sri Lanka's innings. As Sundar bowled the second ball, he withdrew himself after the TV umpire overturned Janith Liyanage's caught-behind dismissal. The video of this incident quickly went viral on social media, and the fans loved the gesture of the skipper.

It was seen that, for the second time in a row, the young spinner withdrew himself from bowling due to some constant issues. The skipper, Rohit Sharma, reacted to his acts in a fascinating manner. Talisman Indian batter, standing at first slip, responded humorously, threatening to beat up the spinner, showing his annoyance towards the bowler.

Watch: Rohit's sense of humour caused giggles in India's camp

Rohit sharma being rohit sharma 🤣🤏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xFCuKm9tjb — 𝔗~ (@spellbound_77) August 4, 2024



Meanwhile, Rohit's sense of humour caused giggles in India's camp, as he is well-known for his entertaining on-field antics. However, Sundar has had incredible success in the game, having already claimed three big wickets in Sri Lanka's innings.

Speaking about the game here, Sri Lanka batted first after winning the toss. The Indian team removed lethal batter Pathum Nissanka on the duck, but Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, and Kusal Mendis were dominant in their innings, which helped them post 240/9 in the given 50 overs. The Lanka Lions managed to get 79 runs in the last over of the game to keep posting a decent total against the strong visiting sides.

