Watch: Fan reminds Haris Rauf about Virat Kohli's six from the sidelines; pacer responds

Pakistan star cricketer Haris Rauf was seen in an irritated and unpleasant situation during the Men's Hundred 2024 match between the Welsh Fire and the London Spirit, which took place on Thursday at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium.

A fan decided to remind the star pacer of the terrible memories of India's batting master Virat Kohli's two sixes that sealed the match against him during the India vs. Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Stadium in Australia. The fan was clearly trying to spur on the Pakistani bowler by continually stirring up Kohli's bold shots while Rauf was fielding close to the boundary during the game. The incident was caught on camera, and social media users saw it quickly turn popular.

Haris Tepiya is getting cooked by a random fan😂



"Melbourne abhi bhi yaad aata hai ?

pic.twitter.com/jKBVTemU2A — SURESH YADAV (@MyWaySkyWay17) August 2, 2024



Virat Kohli’s iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground magic still resonates

The fan's taunts were an apparent reference to Virat Kohli's 2022 T20 World Cup match-winning heroics against Pakistan. Rauf was handed the penultimate over, with Pakistan needing to defend a low total. But in a moment filled with pure exceptional ability, the 35-year-old cricketer hit two straight sixes to give India a stunning victory. Cricket fans across the world were affected by the incident, and one particular fan hadn't forgotten it.

Speaking about the game here, Babar Azam and his men, who were sent to bat first, were able to post 159 runs in the given 20 overs at the iconic MCG in Australia. However, during the chase, Team India got reduced to 30/4 in the powerplays and were not in a position to win the game. However, it was swashbuckling batter Virat Kohli who made unbeaten 82 runs from 53 balls and stitched the stand with Hardik Pandya to pull the game back, which was gone in the powerplay itself. Rohit Sharma and his men won that game by four wickets.

