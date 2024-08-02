Rajasthan Royals batter faces 10 dot balls in a row in The Hundred; gets trolled on social media

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who opened the innings for Welsh Fire against Spirit on August 1, was welcomed by Worrall with swing and movement as the batter struggled middle the balls.

London Spirit star bowler Daniel Worrall was performing at the top of his game against the Welsh Fire in the 10th game of The Hundred's Men Tournament 2024, which took place on August 1 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. The right-arm pacer has bowled Tom Kohler-Cadmore ten consecutive dot balls, barring the player from scoring any runs in the crucial game. Notably, Rajasthan Royals batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore suffered a difficult start as Worrall welcomed him on the crease with swinging deliveries when opening the innings for Welsh Fire against the London Spirit in the ongoing showpiece event.

The opening batter had difficulty finding spaces in his timing as well as making contact, which resulted in an outburst of 10 dot balls as well as a poor start for the Welsh Fire against the Spirit. Social media fans also trolled him badly for his poor batting display. However, the top-order batter was eventually dismissed by Olly Stone after just four runs on thirteen balls.

London Spirit trounced Welsh Fire in the 10th game of The Men's Hundred 2024

Speaking about the game here, it was London Spirit skipper Daniel Lawrence who chose to bowl first after winning the toss. As visiting sides were sent to bat first, London Spirit restricted Welsh Fire to just 94 runs off 100 balls after their poor start in the game. Meanwhile, Spirit's chase seemed easy thanks to the impressive performances of Liam Dawson and Daniel Lawrence, who each grabbed three wickets to restrict the Welsh camp's low-scoring total.

However, Matt Henry handed Welsh Fire a boost by knocking out their three best batters, and Haris Rauf also managed to scalp three wickets. But despite that, Spirit managed to chase down the mark with 13 balls remaining and three wickets in hand owing to knocks of 29 from Lawrence and 30 not out from Shimron Hetmyer, who made sure their side won the low thriller.

