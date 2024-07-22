WATCH: Kieron Pollard apologises to MI fan after his six bruises her

Pollard met her after the match and gifted her an autographed cap as well as clicked a selfie.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is currently playing for the franchise's Major League Cricket (MLC 2024) team, MI New York, apologised to a fan after a six off his bat hit her.

In a heartwarming gesture, Pollard met the fan outside the ground after his six hurt her on the forearm during a match in Dallas. Pollard met her after the culmination of the match and gifted her an autographed cap and also clicked a selfie.

Not only that, Pollard even 'humbly apologised' to the woman and asked her partner to take good care of her.

The video of the same was posted by the franchise across their different social media handles and it soon became viral with fans praising the Windies cricketer for his gesture.

Check the viral video below.

WATCH: Kieron Pollard's six hits a MI fan, later apologises

Checking up on the fan who got hit by a 6️⃣ off his bat 🤯 - all grace and heart, Polly 💙#OneFamily #MINewYork #CognizantMajorLeagueCricket | @KieronPollard55 @MLCricket pic.twitter.com/GmKQRf3VMV — MI New York (@MINYCricket) July 22, 2024

It took place during the 15th over of the innings when Spencer Johnson bowled a full delivery aimed at the batter's pads. The Caribbean star skillfully took advantage of this, striking the ball over cow corner for a six, which unfortunately hit the woman in the stands.

Pollard and Rashid Khan were pivotal in securing MI New York's four-wicket win against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Despite the Knight Riders being dismissed for 130, MI New York faced a challenging run chase.

At one point, they were struggling at 91-5, but Pollard's three sixes in the 15th over turned the tide in their favour. Ultimately, Rashid Khan hit the winning runs in the 17th over, allowing MI New York to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

