Watch: Aussie pacer takes four wickets in six balls in The Hundred

Annabel Sutherland took four wickets in six balls as the Invincibles were bundled out for 64 in just 66 deliveries. She finished with the best bowling figures for the Superchargers in the tournament (4/11).

Australia's star cricketer Annabel Sutherland showcased her magic as she guided her side, the Northern Superchargers, to fully dominate the Oval Invincibles in the 12th match of the Hundred Women's Tournament 2024, which took place on August 2 at Kennington Oval in London. The right-arm pacer went on to scalp four crucial wickets and single-handedly crush the Oval Invincibles batting line-up in the crucial encounter. Her four-wicket haul in the game helped her side bundle out a host for just 64 runs, which needed only 66 balls. The 22-year-old Aussie superstar finished with the best bowling figures of 4/11 in the marquee event.

The young bowler's crucial wicket came from the 61st to the 66th ball of the Oval Invincibles run-chase. The great seamer began the fury of wickets by thrashing Amanda-Jade Wellington before crushing up Ryana McDonald, Sophia Smale, and Rachel Slater. Surprisingly, all wickets were clean-bowled dismissals.

🔥 4 WICKETS IN 6 BALLS! 🔥



Annabel Sutherland has DEMOLISHED Oval Invincibles 😮#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/0gzXb8lXxQ — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 2, 2024



Also Read: Rajasthan Royals batter faces 10 dot balls in a row in The Hundred; gets trolled on social media

Annabel Sutherland has become the leading wicket-taker in The Hundred Women's Tournament 2024

Meanwhile, with her incredible bowling spells in the last clash, Annabel Sutherland has become the leading wicket-taker in the marquee event. The right-arm pacer has eight wickets to her name from the last three innings with an economy rate of 3.75. The stylish right-handed batter also hammered a fiery knock of unbeaten 63 runs off 40 balls, featuring five boundaries and three sixes, to help her side stand in the dominant position in the points table.

Also Read: Watch: Haris Rauf's aggressive celebration after dismissing Andre Russell

With this terrific win, the Northern Superchargers have jumped from last place to fifth in the points table. On the other hand, Oval Invincibles, who got their first loss, have slipped to the fourth spot from the top position owing to a poor net run rate following the defeat.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Watch: Promising England off-spinning talent nails 120kph yorkers in the death to win match in The Hundred

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube