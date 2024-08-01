Prominent South Africa star and CSK bowler lose SA20 contract

Both players were a part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team, who have won both editions of the tournament so far.

In a recent development coming in, two prominent Proteas stars have lost their SA20 contract for the upcoming season.

Temba Bavuma, former South Africa T20 captain who missed out on the 2024 World Cup squad and death-bowling specialist Sisanda Magala, who has struggled with injury since withdrawing from the 2023 World Cup squad, has not been retained.

Notably, Magala was also a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the India Premier League (IPL) during the 2023 season

Both Bavuma and Magala were part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) team, who have won both editions of the tournament so far.

SEC are the current defending champions of SA20 after winning the title earlier this year by outclassing Durban Super Giants in the summit clash.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape pre-signs new stars for next SA20 season

On the other hand, the franchise has signed the likes of South Africa batter David Bedingham, England opener Zak Crawley, fast bowler Craig Overton, and Netherlands allrounder Roelof van der Merwe for the upcoming season.

Following the developments, star England batter Zak Crawley said, "I've always wanted to be a good white-ball player. I'm trying to add a few other shots to my game, but I feel like it's quite suited [to me] and I've gone well in T20 cricket in the past when I've had a run at it. I'm trying to add a bit more power to my game, I'm working hard in the nets trying a few different things to hopefully hit more and bigger sixes."

Sunrisers also decided to retain their skipper Aiden Markram alongside other domestic players like Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs among a list of 12.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad

Retained: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell (overseas, England), Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Liam Dawson (overseas, England), Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane. Pre-signed: Roelof van der Merwe (Netherlands), Craig Overton (England), Zak Crawley (England).

