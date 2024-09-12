Mumbai Indians batting star picking up bowling to turn into all-rounder and push India selection

Tilak, though, is candid in admitting that somewhere in his early grind, he missed out on turning his attention to First-Class cricket.

Mumbai Indians star player Tilak Varma is aiming to evolve his game from being just a batter to developing all-round skills. The Indian player seems to be targeting the ongoing domestic season to flaunt his batting and bowling skills. The 21-year-old was a part of Shubman Gill-led India A in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 but did not feature in the starting XI against India B at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

The left-handed batter is honing his bowling skills, having already displayed his batting display in the IPL and a few T20I games. He would look to use the second-round game to showcase his all-around abilities after getting the chance the play XI against Shreyas Iyer-led India D at Anantapur.

Also Read: Watch: Shubman Gill takes magnificent diving catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant in Duleep Trophy

If I perform well in the longest format, it’s very easy to go and deliver with the white ball: Tilak Varma

The young emerging sensation said that he has been working a lot in bowling since the culmination of the IPL 2024. Tilak Varma aims to develop himself as an all-rounder in the red-ball game. The star player feels that if he can perform well in Test cricket, then he will be able to excel in white-ball games.

“Since this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and from last year in general, I have been working on my bowling a lot. Especially with the red ball, I am focusing a lot on my game as an all-rounder. If I perform well in the longest format, it’s very easy to go and deliver with the white ball, so that’s why I’m bowling a lot nowadays,” Tilak admits at the end of practice.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma made his international debut for India in 2023 after a magnificent IPL edition for the Mumbai Indians. The star player bowled 12 overs overall and managed to pick up two wickets for the Indian team.

Also Read: Australia pacer ruled out of England tour, former Delhi Capitals pacer called up as replacement

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube