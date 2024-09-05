Watch: Shubman Gill takes magnificent diving catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant in Duleep Trophy

Team India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant failed to play a great knock in his comeback match in red-ball cricket since December 2022. The wicketkeeper batter was dismissed for just seven runs when playing for India B against Shubman Gill-led India A on Day 1 of the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 game at iconic M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore on Thursday, September 5. The 26-year-old cricketer flirted with danger like he usually does, but the risk did not pay off on September 5.

Right-arm pacer Akash Deep kept it simple against the stylish right-handed batter who was looking to take the fearless route right from the word go. The middle-order batter tried to loft a delivery into the on-side of the game in the 37th over of the game; however, he got a leading edge that went over the midfielder Shubman Gill, the skipper of Team India A, who then rushed backward and took a magnificent and spectacular diving catch to dismiss the wicketkeeper batter.

Watch: Shubman Gill took a magnificent and spectacular diving catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant began his knock on Thursday with a great cover drive that fetched him four runs. The star cricketer looked to be the busy one after walking into the crease at number five but was managed to stay in the middle order for just 10 balls in the game. Notably, the Duleep Trophy innings on September 5 were Pant's first competitive red-ball cricket since December 2022. The 26-year-old cricketer sustained multiple injuries in a horrific car accident in December 2022.

The wicketkeeper will be looking to make the most of his time in the Duleep Trophy first-round contest as he bids to get his place in the Test squad.

