RCB star hails conversation with Mohammed Shami as turning point in career

Team India's star cricketer Akash Deep is gearing up to make a return in the upcoming two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh, which is set to take place from September 19 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The star cricketer received his maiden call-up during the 2022 Asian Games when he replaced the injured Shivam Mavi in the marquee event. Following the same, the star bowler got the chance in the South Africa ODI series after Deepak Chahar got injured in the tour, but he didn't get the chance to appear in any of the matches throughout the series. In February 2024, the RCB stalwart received his maiden Test call-up for the home Test series against England.

However, the right-arm pacer seems aware that he could be in contention for India's home Test series against Bangladesh and wants to see how their batters are faring. The bowling all-rounder revealed that he has not played any competitive game since the Bengal T20 league, which took place in June, as the dengue fever had sidelined him for three weeks until mid-July, but he gets himself ready in time for India's home season and hopes to add his maiden Test cap that he has earned against England in Ranchi this year.

"I haven't played any competitive cricket since the Bengal T20 League in June. I was on complete bed rest for those three weeks. When I came back to bowl, I realised the body takes time to get back into rhythm," Akash tells ESPNcricinfo ahead of the Duleep Trophy from September 5 in Bengaluru and Anantapur.

A conversation with India fast bowler Mohammed Shami in Kolkata was a turning point: Akash Deep

Meanwhile, the star cricketer also talked about how the conversation with India's star bowler Mohammed Shami was the turning point for him. The Bihar-born cricketer revealed how Shami encouraged him to improve his fitness after the grave injuries.

"A conversation with India fast bowler Mohammed Shami in Kolkata was a turning point. He spoke to me about his issues with fitness, what he did to improve, how he came back from injuries. That chat gave me perspective. I used to bowl mid-130s, but after following his advice, I worked on my fitness and I realised slowly I could bowl long spells without being tired," he added further.

