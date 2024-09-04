CSK player reaches Chennai for red-ball camp ahead of gruelling Test series

New Zealand allrounder Rachin Ravindra was spotted training in the nets at the Super Kings academy. The cricket academy, established by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, had started with two centers in Chennai and Salem.

Chennai Super Kings emerging star Rachin Ravindra was spotted training in the nets at the Super Kings Academy. The Kings Academy is an initiative by the Chennai Super Kings, which is spread across Tamil Nadu and also overseas. Notably, the 24-year-old cricketer, being a part of the CSK franchise, got a great opportunity to get trained in the academy and was seen accompanied by his New Zealand teammate Ben Sears. Meanwhile, the Black Caps are currently in India for the historic one-off Test match against Afghanistan, which is set to commence on September 9 at the iconic Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida.

The New Zealand star turned out to be the breakout star for his nation when the last time Kiwis arrived in India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The star all-rounder made his debut in a Test during the 2021 Test series against India on November 25. During the Test series against South Africa earlier this year, he became the fourth batter to convert his maiden century into a double century.

As a group, we have had some good camps together: Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand stars Rachin Ravindra and Ben Sears train at #SuperKingsAcademy ahead of their Tests in the subcontinent against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka!



"As a group, we have had some good camps together. So, it's been good to be together and have that bonding and prepare for conditions that we might face over in the subcontinent. It's been a great few days here in Chennai, being able to acclimatise ourselves a little bit in terms of the red soil and black soil, stuff [pitches] that we might face. It's been quite enjoyable," Ravindra said during a media interaction at the Chennai Super Kings high-performance centre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Afghan side will be without Rashid Khan, who has been suffering with a pro-long back injury. In his absence, Hashmatullah Shahidi is set to lead the side. The ACB has already announced a 20-member preliminary squad for the upcoming one-off Test match, and the side has been training in host country India since their arrival on August 28. The Afghanistan Cricket Board is set to pick a 15-member squad for the Test match after assessing the performance of the players.

