Bangladesh batter issues warning to India after Test Series Win against Pakistan

After leading the Bangladesh side to a historic Test series win against hosts Pakistan, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has set his sights on creating a massive upset against Rohit Sharma and his men. Team India is set to host the Bangladesh side next month in the two matches of the Test series, and the magnificent victory over Shan Masood and Co. has bolstered the Bangla Tigers' confidence.

The win against Pakistan was only Bangladesh's third away series from the last 33 attempts, having also beaten the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe in 2021. The side has produced upsets against tough Indian sides in the white-ball formats but has yet to beat them in Test cricket, who currently occupy the top spot in the WTC rankings and made it to the finals on both occasions of the WTC.

The next series is very important, and this win gives us a lot of confidence: Najmul Hossain Shanto

After the historic win over Pakistan, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was thrilled and seemed excited to make another upset against the Men in Blue. The 26-year-old cricketer reveals that the next series is very crucial for them, and the win over Pakistan gives them a big boost.

The left-handed batter has further named the players who are going to be crucial for the India series next month, as he wants someone like Mehidy Hasan Miraz to spin his web on the Indian home soil too. Notably, Mehidy was named Player of the Series for scalping 10 wickets and amassing 155 runs in the two matches of the Test series.

"The next series is very important, and this win gives us a lot of confidence. We have a lot of experience in Mushi and Shakib, and they will be important in India. (On Miraz) The way he bowled and took 5 wickets in these conditions is very impressive, and hope he can do the same against India," Najmul Hossain Shanto said in the post-match presentation.

