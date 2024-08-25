Watch: Shakib Al Hasan threatens to throw ball at Mohammad Rizwan before letting it be after batter backs off during run up

The fifth day of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test saw the outburst of all-rounder Shakib al Hasan as he threw the ball in frustration towards the batters’ end.

The Bangladesh cricket team has closed in on a historic win after Pakistan's batting order collapsed on Day 5 of the first Test match of the two-match series. The Green Army have recently found themselves in disarray against Bangladesh's spin assault on the final day of the opening Test match taking place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. However, with their full backs against the wall, the Men in Green face a daunting task to salvage the game as they trailed by just nine runs at lunch after conceding a 117-run lead in the first innings of the crucial encounter.

Despite the visiting sides standing in a very strong position, Bangladesh star all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan infuriated the umpire with his bizarre act on the field. The star cricketer, known for his fiery temperament, was visibly a little furious when Pakistan's star batter, Mohammed Rizwan, backed out early in his run-up. Following the same, Shakib threw the ball in anger towards Pakistani batter Rizwan, which wicketkeeper Liton Das grabbed.

However, the on-field umpire wasn't too pleased with Shakib's act of throwing the ball towards the Pakistani batter and reprimanded him. Even as Shakib was walking back to his run-up to bowl the next ball in the game, the on-field umpire continued to give him a fierce stare, warning him strictly for his nasty behaviour, which could have hurt the players during the game. Shakib, then, seemed to apologise.



Shakib Al Hasan has been making bold headlines for a few controversies for off-field reason

Meanwhile, recent days haven't been very favourable to Shakib Al Hasan, as he has been making bold headlines for a few controversies for off-field reasons. The 38-year-old cricketer was named as one of the accused in connection with an alleged murder case that took place during the recent protests and violence in their nation.

