'If we're incapable...' - Naseem Shah hits out after Bangladesh make their highest Test total in Pakistan

Pakistani star cricketer Naseem Shah was seen infuriated over the pitches on offer during the Test series against Bangladesh. The speedster feels that the Green Army needs to use the home advantage if they aim to win the first Test match. Notably, the hosts posted a huge total of 448/6 in the first innings after vice captain Saud Shakeel hammered 141 while Mohammed Rizwan made an unbeaten 171 to help the side stand in the dominant position. Interestingly, the visiting side posted their highest tally ever in Pakistan as they racked up 565 runs in the first innings owing to Mushfiqur Rahim's batting display as the middle-order batter piled up magnificent 191 runs.

Ahead of the first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, it was reported that the pitch in the stadium would offer help to pace and bounce. However, Naseem Shah, who is one of the seamers in the first Test match, spoke to the media after the end of the fourth day's play and expressed his frustration over the PCB for making the batting-friendly pitches at the stadium.

However you do it, you need to use home advantage: Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board might have tried to make the pitch to help the bowlers, but the hot weather in the city is the main reason for not helping the pacers on such tracks. The right-arm pacer feels that the side didn't get the help to scalp the wickets, nor were they able to use the home advantage in the first innings.

"I'm playing a Test after more than a year and took me time to find my rhythm. The kind of weather we have right now, it's extremely hot, and we didn't get the kind of help from the surface as a bowling unit as we expected. If we're incapable of making the sort of pitches that help fast bowlers, then we should look at whether we can produce spin wickets. However you do it, you need to use home advantage," Naseem Shah said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

