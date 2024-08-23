Fallout with IPL star set to see Andrew Flintoff leave England dressing room

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff is all set to depart as England's white-ball coach, as reported by the Telegraph. The former English star all-rounder joined the coaching staff ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Notably, Jos Buttler and his men suffered 68 runs of defeat in the semi-final showdown against eventual champions Team India. The Three Lions failed to defend the title after losing to Rohit Sharma and his men in Guyana. The side also failed to place themselves in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 after their horrendous show, as they were just able to win three matches from nine games on the league stage and barely manage to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.

After the side failed to defend their ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup titles to Australia and India, respectively, Matthew Mott left his coaching role very recently. However, a Telegraph report stated that Andrew Flintoff didn't gel with England's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler. It has been reported that the former middle-order batter is set to part ways with the England side due to the differences between him and captain Jos Buttler.

Notably, the 46-year-old cricketer was appointed as the replacement for Matthew Mott after his exit from the camp, but now it has been reported that Marcus Trescothick is all set to continue his job as interim head coach.

I’ve been very much focussed on the job we’re doing here: Marcus Trescothick

Marcus is set to take on the role of interim coach when the English side will be facing Australia in the upcoming T20I series, which will be followed by the five ODI series on English soil.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity, for sure. I’m really excited about doing the job. We’ll work it out a little bit more from there. It’s not something I ever thought about before, until I got this opportunity now. I’m not necessarily thinking any further ahead than the end of the Australia series. I’ve been very much focussed on the job we’re doing here," Marcus Trescothick said.

