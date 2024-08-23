Skill or luck? Rahul Dravid gives a brutal assessment of Australia beating India in the World Cup final

Dravid revealed that the Indian bowlers managed to beat Head around 15 times, but he did not touch a single ball, indicating that a team needs luck sometimes.

Every batter in this cricket fraternity, irrespective of the legacy he carries behind him, feels nerves when facing the new ball in the game at the start of their innings. Even the legends with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Ricky Ponting have admitted that they feel butterflies in the stomach while facing the new ball in the game, especially during the powerplays. Though Australia's star batter, Travis Head, sailed Australia's ship in the final showdown of the ODI World Cup 2023 against hosts India, there are tonnes of moments he could have capitulated. In the same vein, former India head coach Rahul Dravid opened up about the less talked-about aspect of the forgettable final showdown.

Notably, the Indian pacers have dominated the whole marquee event, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, but both failed to carry the same momentum back on November 19, 2023. Team India, which was set to defend 241 runs in the final thriller, picked up Aussie opener David Warner quite early in the game, but it was Travis Head who was in the crease and showcasing his great batting display. The length from Jasprit Bumrah has troubled him, and his struggle against Mohammed Shami was seen, but despite that, Head managed to hammer a much-needed century for Aussies.

However, Rahul Dravid pointed out that luck wasn't there with Team India, as Travis Head wasn't dismissed despite pacers trying hard to beat him. The 51-year-old legend feels that one needed luck on that day, along with some extra skill sets and a player who could stand up in such a critical stance.

"I remember whatever it was, we beat Travis Head's bat 15 times -- he did not touch a single ball. Sometimes at the end of the day, you need a little bit of luck. Sometimes (it is) the skill, but we needed a guy who could keep his foot within one inch of a line," Rahul Dravid said at the CEAT Cricket Awards event.

