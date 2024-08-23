SRH pacer eyes domestic route to push his stocks up ahead of IPL 2025 auction

India's star cricketer, Umran Malik, has set his eyes on the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024 after recovering from dengue. Notably, the Duleep Trophy is set to commence on September 5 at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore. The star pacer has been placed in Team C alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudarshan, and Rajat Patidar, among others. The 24-year-old cricketer has opened up about his preparations for the domestic games and hopes to perform well in the showpiece event.

The right-arm pacer has revealed that he is feeling better now and fully focused on the Duleep Trophy 2024. Malik seems confident of performing well in the upcoming showdown. The SRH seamer didn't have a memorable outing in the last domestic edition, as he was just able to pick up four wickets from the last five games he had played so far for Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy 2024.

I am fully focused on the preparation of the Duleep trophy at NCA: Umran Malik

"I am feeling better and now I am fully focused on the preparation of the Duleep trophy at NCA. I hope, I will be doing good in this season for my team," Umran Malik said on ANI.

In addition, the star cricketer also failed to mark his impression in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, as he was just able to grab six wickets from seven matches with an average of 35.83 and an economy of 8.26. Moreover, Malik went wicketless in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he played one just game and conceded 68 runs from his 8 overs of the spell.

During the IPL 2024, the speedster appeared in just one game. He even didn't get his full quota in one match, as he was just able to bowl a single over after conceding 15 runs. The Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to place in the final game despite his absence in the IPL 2024. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old cricketer has featured in 10 ODIs and eight T20Is for India, having picked up 24 wickets in both formats.

