Not Kohli or Rohit, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee wants to swap lives with this mega superstar of Indian cricket

New Zealand star cricketer Tim Southee recently encountered the provoking and bizarre question, which was, with which cricketer he would like to swap a day? The fast bowler's response was unexpected and bizarre, as he went on to name legendary cricketer MS Dhoni during the 2024 CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai. His response was quite shocking for the fans and pundits, as the world had expected the name of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli over MS Dhoni.

Notably, MS Dhoni has been a hugely admired cricketer in India and has a massive fan base around the world. The 43-year-old cricketer's leadership has led the Men in Blue to tones of wins in all formats, including three ICC titles, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest captains in the history of the sport. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2020, MS Dhoni remains one of the most prominent figures in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, and fans have loved seeing him in the cricketing action. The wicketkeeper batter's charm, fan following, and admiration have not diminished since his retirement from the Indian cricket team.

Tim Southee's admiration for former India skipper MS Dhoni

The great following of MS Dhoni is well documented among the international cricketers as well, which was clearly witnessed during the IPL campaigns. At the CEAT Cricket Awards, Tim Southee was asked to name the cricketer with whom he would like to swap lives for one day. The seamer named the former India skipper without even pondering over the question. The Kiwi pacer was expressing curiosity about how life will be as MS Dhoni for one day.

Question: If you could swap lives with any other cricketer for a day, who would it be & why?

Tim Southee said "MS Dhoni - just wanted to see how life will be as MS Dhoni".

Meanwhile, the CSK legend, MS Dhoni, has once again expressed his desire to be in the cricket action in the IPL 2025 as an uncapped player this time. The Indian Cricket Board is set to consider reinstating an old rule that allowed retired players to be on the team as uncapped players.

