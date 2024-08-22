Rohit Sharma names 'three pillars' behind India's T20 World Cup triumph

India's captain Rohit Sharma has gone on to etch his name in the hall of fame of Indian cricket after guiding the Men in Blue to win the 2024 T20 World Cup title earlier this year. Under the captaincy of the flamboyant opening batter, Team India lifted the title after 17 years in the format and ended an 11-year wait for an ICC title following the Indian cricket team's win over South Africa in the final showdown, which took place on June 29 at Barbados.

The 37-year-old cricketer also became the third skipper after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win an ICC event. Kapil Dev was the captain when India lifted the World Cup title back in 1983, following the terrific win over the strong West Indies. In addition to this, MS guided India to win all three ICC titles under his leadership.

I got a lot of help from my three pillars, who are actually Mr Jay Shah, Mr Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar: Rohit Sharma

Interestingly, the stylish right-handed batter has recently opened up about the historic success in Barbados and said that it was his dream to transform the side so that the players can go freely to play on the ground without thinking much about the results or the stats, which can add pressure on them. The Mumbai Indians star has also named his three pillars of World Cup success. Rohit Sharma named former India head coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, while also naming his teammates who step up in different situations to help the team achieve the taste of glory.

“It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about the stats, the results, to make sure that we create that environment where people can go out there and play freely without thinking too much. That is what was required. I got a lot of help from my three pillars, who are actually Mr Jay Shah, Mr Rahul Dravid (and the) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar ,” said Rohit at the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai as quoted by PTI.

