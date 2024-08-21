Aiden Markram reflects on T20 World Cup final heartbreak

The South Africa cricket team will be in action in the shortest format of the game for the first time since losing the 2024 T20 World Cup final to Team India on June 29 at Barbados. In an extremely painful game that saw the Proteas have dominance in most of the part, they were shattered by the Indian pacers, who held their nerves to win the final showdown by 5 runs.

Aiden Markram seems to be a proven leader and a great batter. The Centurion-born star is the only captain of his country to have led his side to the final of the ICC event. Team India had the final in their kitty, but then came star batter Heinrich Klaasen, who belted the Indian bowlers across the park and almost won the game for South Africa. However, Jasprit Bumrah's 18-over and Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the last over shifted the momentum towards India.

It was a tough one to swallow at the time: Aiden Markram

Meanwhile, South African T20I captain Aiden Markram has recently opened up about coping with the loss before the Proteas lock horns with the West Indies, which is slated to take place on August 23 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The star all-rounder admitted that the loss as captain was extremely tough for him to digest, but as of now, he is better. The 29-year-old cricketer said that he was able to reset himself after taking the break following the loss, which was crucial for him to be at peace with everything that happened before moving forward.

"I should give it as much time as it needs. It was a tough one to swallow at the time. Definitely since then till now, it's got a bit better to handle; to deal with and to process and put to bed. Luckily I was able to take some time to get away from the game, get away from cricket conversations that would spark the discussion once again. It was nice to get away from that and to reset," he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The Proteas have already won the Test series against the West Indies by 1-0, and they will be looking to outclass them in the three matches of the T20I series on August 23.

