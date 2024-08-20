[Watch] Ajinkya Rahane left confused while searching for ball after six in One Day Cup lands in one of the training kits

India star Ajinkya Rahane found himself in the unusual position of having to search for the ball among Leicestershire's kit during their One-Day Cup semi-final against Somerset

The semi-final thriller of the 2024 One-Day Cup between Somerset and Leicestershire in England featured an amusing moment that overshadowed Lewis Goldsworthy's great century in the crucial encounter. Notably, after being sent to bat first by Leicestershire, the opening batters of Somerset, George Thomas and Andrew Umeed, built a solid 91-run partnership in the game to give the team a great start. However, it was star batter Lewis Goldsworthy who made unbeaten 115 runs from 86 balls, which guided Somerset to a formidable score of 334/4 in the given 50 overs of the game.

Interestingly, the star batter's innings featured six fours and five sixes, but there was one particular shot that grabbed attention in the game. The stylish right-handed batter slogged a full toss from Ian Holland, where India's star cricketer Ajinkya Rahane was placed near the boundary. The ball went to sail over the ropes and landed in front of the dugout, getting missed in the training kit.

However, following that, India's star cricketer, Ajinkya Rahane, along with several members of the Lancashire support staff and bench members, immediately began searching for the match ball. For a close look, they rummaged through the plethora of balls in the training kit, trying to find the original one. However, after the frantic hunt, the ball was finally discovered and returned to the umpire to restart the game. But the video of this incident caught the attention of cricket fans on the social media platform.

Have you ever seen anything like this?



Lewis Goldsworthy hit a six into Leicestershire's training kit.



Cue mass confusion of where the ball is, and which ball is the correct one. pic.twitter.com/bRDzZ6N0Li — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 18, 2024



Meanwhile, Somerset defeated Ajinkya Rahane, featuring Leicestershire, in the semi-final clash to set up their clash against Glamorgan. The final showdown is set to take place on September 22, which promises to be a thrilling affair between two in-form teams.

