Four 50s in nine games: Discarded India star enters top 10 in England One Day Cup

Riding on Ajinkya Rahane's stellar half century, Leicestershire recorded a thrilling final-over win over Hampshire in the second quarterfinal of the ongoing English One-Day Cup.

Leicestershire thwarted Hampshire in their last over thanks to a stunning half-century from India's star cricketer Ajinkya Rahane in the English One-Day Cup's second quarterfinal. The stylish right-handed batter has hit four fifties so far in the Royal One-Day Cup. The 36-year-old Indian cricketer, who batted fourth, was an integral player in Leicestershire's epic victory, slamming 70 runs off of 86 balls and boosting the middle order greatly to help his side win the game. The Hampshire camp amassed an innings-high 290 runs in 50 overs while batting first, thanks to a brilliant century from captain Nick Gubbins, and put pressure on opponents since the start of the game. However, during the chase, Leicestershire's innings got off to a rough start after losing the vital wickets of Roman Walker, Sol Budinger, and skipper Lewis Hill.

Notably, India's great middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane showed to be their saving grace as he and veteran Australian batter Peter Handscomb stitched together a remarkable fourth-wicket stand to keep his side in the dominant position.

A fourth half-century of the Metro Bank for Ajinkya Rahane.



70 crucial runs in Leicestershire's quarter-final against Hampshire.



Check out all five boundaries here including his straight six... pic.twitter.com/gOfY3cEhMU — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 16, 2024



Also Read: 'Among top 10 in fitness' - Not Babar Azam or Shaheen Afridi, these three Pakistan players hailed for their fitness

Ajinkya Rahane delighted fans at Grace Road in Leicester with a stellar batting performance after his recent snub from the upcoming Duleep Trophy

Rahane, who was once India's backbone in the Test format, finished with an incredible match-winning performance, featuring two boundaries and three gigantic sixes in his 70 runs of the innings. India's batting master, who received glowing reviews for his beautiful stroke play, delighted fans at Grace Road in Leicester with a stellar batting performance after his recent snub from the upcoming Duleep Trophy set to commence on September 5 at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore.

Also Read: 'Despite Gambhir being there' - Not Kohli or Rohit, former Pakistan player questions absence of these three players for Duleep Trophy

Hampshire possessed a number of lethal bowlers, namely Bradley Wheal and Kyle Abbott, but the stylish Mumbaikar dominated them all during the crucial game.

Handscomb, who scored 74 runs off just 53 deliveries, was even more ruthless than his Indian companion. They both helped Leicestershire chase the mark owing to their outstanding 128-run partnership.

Also Read: Ben Duckett defends his viral comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bazball during India Test series

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube