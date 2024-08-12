After Bumrah, another Indian star exempted from playing Duleep Trophy

The four-team Duleep Trophy is a multi-day first class competition that will be conducted in a league format. There are no knockout games and the tournament concludes on September 22.

The first game of the upcoming Duleep Trophy is set to take place at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore. While the rest of the showpiece event is set to take place in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, this particular game has been related to Karnataka Capital. The upcoming Duleep Trophy matches will be played in six four-day matches that will be played between four team sets and commence on September 5.

"This decision comes at the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We have agreed to host the match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," a KSCA official told Cricbuzz.

According to the Cricbuzz report, the marquee event is set to feature senior Indian cricketers who have been directed by the BCCI to make an appearance in the domestic games to boost their form in red-ball games. Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to feature in the Duleep Trophy, while Jasprit Bumrah is likely to continue his prolonged rest, as per the reports.

However, India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, will not take part in the tournament as he has stopped playing domestic red-ball games. In addition to this, left-handed batter Ishan Kishan has also been asked by the Indian selectors to make an appearance in the domestic games if he aims to return to the national squad after he left the team during the South Africa tour following the ODI World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, a plethora of senior players are expected to take part in the first round of the matches of the Duleep Trophy to bolster the preparation for the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, which is set to be the crucial part of the World Test Championship cycle. The Men in Blue will have a short camp in Chennai ahead of the India vs. Bangladesh Test series, which will start on September 19. This leaves the opening round of the Duleep Trophy to be the window for the participation of the senior players in the domestic games.

