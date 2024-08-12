Ben Stokes carried off the field in The Hundred; doubtful for Sri Lanka Tests

English Test captain Ben Stokes has become doubtful for the forthcoming three matches of the Test series against Sri Lanka, which are set to be the crucial part of the World Test Championship cycle. The star all-rounder sustained the hamstring injury while playing for the Northern Superchargers in their crucial clash against the Manchester Originals at the ongoing Men's Hundred 2024 on August 11 at Old Trafford.

Following the Northern Superchargers being asked to chase down 153 in the second inning, left-handed batter Ben Stokes came out to open the batting but had to retire hurt after suffering a hamstring injury in the crucial game on Sunday. The all-rounder will likely undergo scans on Monday, and it clearly seems that he will not be part of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Ben Stokes goes off the field due to injury!! pic.twitter.com/D9hpJ381jN — Usman Jamil (@thtpakistaniguy) August 11, 2024



The southpaw felt some discomfort after he completed a single early in his knock. Following that, the 33-year-old cricketer fell to the ground and threw his gloves off the frustration. The medical staff rushed and treated him, but he failed to recover and was carried to the ground. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes was later taken to an ambulance with the help of the stretcher.

England captain Ben Stokes on crutch. He looks seriously injured. Pakistan have a Test series to play against England at home in October this year 🇵🇰💔#TheHundred #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/IX3AKzdxoq — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 11, 2024



The opening test between Sri Lanka and England is set to take place on August 21 in Manchester

The opening test between Sri Lanka and England is set to take place on August 21 in Manchester. In addition, the remaining two Tests are slated to take place on August 29 and September 6 at Lords Cricket Stadium and KIA Oval, respectively. Meanwhile, the Three Lions are already missing the services of top opener Zak Crawley, who fractured his finger during the third Test match against the West Indies.

"It doesn't look great, unfortunately. I think he'll be getting a scan tomorrow and we'll see how he is," said Harry Brook, the Superchargers' captain and Stokes' England team-mate, after their win against Manchester Originals at Emirates Old Trafford.

A Superchargers spokesperson said: "Ben Stokes is having his hamstring assessed. Further updates will be available from tomorrow [Monday]."

